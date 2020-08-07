Sammy Hagar Concert At Rock Hall

This is not a typo or an old post, Sammy Hagar will do a live concert on the plaza of the Rock Hall September 18th. It benefits the Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancers and Blood Disorders at Akron’s Children’s Hospital, MusiCares and local food banks. It's part of a weekend that features famous athletes, music and more. They intend to do this with all the proper precautions.

Full story HERE

A 1,000 person limit will make social distancing possible on the plaza. At least until the band starts playing!