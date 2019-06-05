Bach: Back To Skid Row

He thought his ex-band mates dropped the ball 5 years ago, so Sebastian Bach is performing the "Skid Row" album in it's entirety in his upcoming solo tour. The 25th anniversary of the album was ignored by Skid Row, and Bach insisted that they missed an opportunity. He decided to take matters into his own hands on the 30th anniversary.

September 4th Cleveland will have a chance to say "I Remember You" as he hits town.