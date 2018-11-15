See Elton John's $6.5 Million Ad

Impressive Payday For Impressive Commercial

November 15, 2018
Bill Louis

Music

Elton John sees his life flash before his eyes as he sits in front of his first piano in an ad for the U.K. store chain John Lewis. The store wanted to have the best commercial for the holiday season, and it seems to me they got just that.

See cool ad HERE

The ad has already sparked controversy since Elton and his late mom didn't speak to each other for 10 years until reconciling 2 years before her death.

Elton John
john lewis