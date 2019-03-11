Who's Hotter, Gene Simmons Or Lynda Carter?

He wore make up all his life, but wearing a skimpy bodysuit? That happened to Gene Simmons in an embassing movie role. When the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter wore the same costume earlier in the decade she did it justice!

Get the full story HERE

Watch Gene Simmons in ‘Never Too Young to Die’

Video of Never Too Young To Die (1986) - Clip 2: Velvet Von Ragnar&#039;s Performance (HD)

Watch Lynda Carter Perform 'I Was Made for Loving You'

Video of Lynda Carter&#039;s &quot;Rock and Roll Fantasy&quot; KISS

There's no shame in losing a beauty contest to Lynda Carter (at least back in the day), but his accepting a role in a movie that bad is something that even Gene has a hard time putting a positive spin on.