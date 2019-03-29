Jon Anderson: See New Video

Here's a song you may see Sunday, as Jon Anderson brings his "1000 Hands" tour to MGM Northfield Park. The album, featuring appearances from some old freinds from Yes along with Deep Purple and Jethro Tull is available March 31st. The light & tropical sounding song "Makes Me Happy" was written by Jon back in 1990, as was most of the album, which was put on hold as Yes reunited. The video was created by his daughter and wife.

Video of Jon Anderson - Makes Me Happy (Official Video)