See Luke Perry in Banned Twisted Sister Video

Back in 1985 MTV at least pretended to have standards, so they rejected the video for Twisted Sister's "Be Chrool To Your Scuel". The video was a high budget thing with Alice Cooper, Bobcat Goldthwaite, and Lainie Kazan. Additionally. musicians like Billy Joel, Brian Setzer ans Clarence Clemons all took part. Look for Perry as a student at the beginning and a zombie later on in the video.

Video of Twisted Sister - Be chrool to your scuel - 1985

MTV was under intense scrutiny from a parents standards type group at the time, and according to Dee Snider that's why the ambitious video never hit the screen.