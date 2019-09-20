Hey Siri, Dylan Is Alive!

Even AI can make mistakes sometimes

September 20, 2019
Bill Louis
Musician Bob Dylan onstage

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

Music 
Music

The years have been tough, but they didn't end in 2008. A recent query to Siri brought the response that Dylan died in 2008. This came as quite a shock to a very alive Bob Dylan. Apparently the mistaken information has been rectified.

Full story HERE

He looks road worn, and often audiences have no idea what song that he's singing, but he's still an icon. One that's very much alive. With the way things have been going the last couple of weeks, with Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek both passing, that is very good news.

Tags: 
Bob Dylan

