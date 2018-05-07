Skynyrd's Farewell Set List

It's hard to say goodbye, but if you're Lynyrd Skynyrd you're going to make it a hard rocking goodbye. The set list for the tours' first show, last Friday in West Palm Beach Florida, was 16 songs long and contained vintage Synyrd classics.

1. "Skynyrd Nation"

2. "What's Your Name"

3. "Travelin' Man"

4. "That Smell"

5. "I Know a Little"

6. "Whiskey Rock-A-Roller"

7. "Saturday Night Special"

8. "The Ballad of Curtis Loew"

9. "Tuesday's Gone"

10. "Don't Ask Me No Questions"

11. "Simple Man"

12. "Double Trouble"

13. "Gimme Three Steps"

14. "Call Me the Breeze"

15. "Sweet Home Alabama"

Encore

16. "Free Bird"