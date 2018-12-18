New Steve Perry Christmas Song

Wishes fans a "Merry Little Christmas"

December 18, 2018
Bill Louis

Steve Perry is back & he's done a Christmas song to thank his fans. "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" is his wish for all. He'd also wish that everyone would stop asking about a Journey reunion. He would do some of those classics though if he got back on the road as a solo act. 

Interview and song HERE

With the recent friction between Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, Journey seems to be the last place he'd want to be.

