Steve Perry: Once A "Starving Drummer"

He didn't stop believing, he just got cold. Steve Perry was just a "starving drummer" in a Canadian band and quit because it was too cold in the Great White North. It was one of those pivotal decisions that would greatly affect the destiny of two bands.

Perry grew up in the San Francisco bay area. The climate there is nothing like the sun drenched Southern California lands down the coast. Author Mark Twain is to have said "The coldest winter I ever saw was the summer I spent in San Francisco".