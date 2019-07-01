Sir Paul & Steven Tyler Team Up
Half of "Toxic Twins" joins one quarter of "Fab Four"
July 1, 2019
A singer's gotta sing, even on his night off. That's what happened recently in Las Vegas as Steven Tyler had a night off from the residency that Aerosmith is currently presenting. He took in a Paul McCartney show and became part of it.
If I had to guess what song they sang, I would have thought maybe "Come Together" but that's a John song which Paul doesn't perform. "Helter Skelter" is a good match for Tylers' voice.