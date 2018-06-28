Have You Been Solicited By Stevie?

Scammers Use Her Name For Their Gain

June 28, 2018
Bill Louis

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Being solicited by Stevie Nicks has been a long time fantasy for many, but solicited for money, not so much. Another low life scammer is trying to steal from you and she wants you to know about it.

See her warning HERE

After 40+ years of Fleetwood Mac and solo hits the last thing she would want to do is shake you down for your last dollar. I don't know if you can say the same for her management that sets the price for concert tickets.

