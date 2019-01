Leave it to the web to get 2019 off to a silly start. An online campaign to have Stevie Nicks work at a Mickey D's in Fleetwood, England already has 20,000 likes, and almost as many puns.

Full story HERE

All puns aside, I'm not sure why they're inviting Stevie Nicks to work there. I thought Lindsey Buckingham was the one from that band looking for a job.