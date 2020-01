She broke a few hearts in her time, but when Stevie Nicks mentioned to her boss at her record label, Doug Morris, that she wanted to be in Pettys' band he couldn't say no quick enough. Morris did come up with a plan to include Petty in her solo debut "Belladonna".

Video of Keith Urban & Stevie Nicks - Stop Draggin' My Heart Around New Years Eve Music City Midnight 2019

As the video shows she can still belt out the song even though she greatly misses the guy that she did it with the first time.