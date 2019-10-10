Stolen Tom Petty Music Recovered

$100K in guitars, guns, and songs were taken

October 10, 2019
Bill Louis
Tom Petty

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Music

Who knew storage units weren't the most secure place to store precious guitars and unreleased songs? The estate of Tom Petty found out the hard way, as over $100,000 worth of guitars, songs, and guns were stolen last month from a storage unit in the San Fernando Valley.

Full story HERE

The guitars are still out there but the guns are accounted for. That's a good thing because you seldom see anyone robbing a liqior store while holding a Fender.

Tags: 
Tom Petty

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking In Berea With Denzel Ward And Jimmy Donovan WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes