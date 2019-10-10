Stolen Tom Petty Music Recovered
$100K in guitars, guns, and songs were taken
Who knew storage units weren't the most secure place to store precious guitars and unreleased songs? The estate of Tom Petty found out the hard way, as over $100,000 worth of guitars, songs, and guns were stolen last month from a storage unit in the San Fernando Valley.
The guitars are still out there but the guns are accounted for. That's a good thing because you seldom see anyone robbing a liqior store while holding a Fender.