Stones Roll Out Box 'O Vinyl

The Rolling Stones are packaging all their studio albums from 1971 - 2016 in a 20 disc boxed set, The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016. Most impressively, all the original album sleeves and covers have been restored to their original brilliance. Songs have been taken from the original master tapes and are pressed on 180 gram vinyl.

The release date is June 15th which gives you enough time to try and scrape together the 450 dollars that it costs.