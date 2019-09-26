The Story Behind Every "Abbey Road" Song

Final studio sessions often painful

September 26, 2019
Bill Louis
(Photo by Krafft Angerer/Getty Images)

Every song has a story to tell, and when those songs are from The Beatles final studio sessions, when they weren't getting along so well, the stories behind the songs are immense. Those stressful "Abbey Road" sessions ended 50 years ago, and before the anniversary edition comes out, let's review the songs, and the stories behind them.

Full story HERE

It seems like they were not able to walk away from each other as friends. That's a shame because no band was ever under the microscope more than The Beatles. Their impact of music and culture had no equal.

