Before Queen there was Smile, you saw that in the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody". But that may be oversimplifying it a bit. Only half of Queen was in Smile. The unlikely story of Smile's early days, and where the missing pieces came from make for some interesting reading.

If Tim Staffell never left Smile would there have ever been Queen? Thanks to Staffell's historically bad carreer move we'll never know.

