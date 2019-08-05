The Making Of "Under Pressure"

David Bowie joined Queen in the studio, but they weren't exactly on the same page. Brian May has the backstory of the famed collaboration. Well, maybe collaboration is too strong of a term. Bowie just kind of took over the song.

This isn't the first time Queen took direction from another superstar. The song "Another One Bites The Dust" started off as a country sounding cowboy type song. All that changed when Michael Jackson told Freddie Mercury to make it a straight ahead rock song without the cowboy feel. And it worked!