Styx: The Return Of Mr. Roboto

Mr. Roboto, the song that started the break up of Styx, is back in their live shows. The song highlghted the tension between Dennis DeYoung and the rest of the band over their musical direction. When the band started playing the song at the tour opener in Irvine, California on Wednesday night, fans must have been surprised, because the Youtube videos began during the second verse.

Video of Styx Mr Roboto @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre 5.31.18 BreN

Somewhere Dennis DeYoung is saying "I told you so"! Which is probably another reason he is no longer with them.