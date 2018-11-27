Styx Tours With Larry The Cable Guy

Rock & comedy can be a tough mix

November 27, 2018
Bill Louis
Tommy Shaw of Styx, Larry The Cable Guy

Tommy Shaw © Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK- Larry The Cable Guy © Admedia, Inc

I sure hope Styx is the headliner as they hit the road with Larry The Cable Guy. The 7 date debut of the "Rock.Laugh.Seriously." tour starts in Fargo, North Dakota March 26th. Apparently, Tommy Shaw ran into Larry at a convenience store in Florida a while back, and now they're both ready to take a big gulp.

I've seem rock and comedy shows before and it's never gone good. Best of luck to them all on this one. 

