David Byrne Has Good News

If you think the world is going to hell David Byrne has "Reasons To Be Cheerful" for you. The Talikng Heads frontman has launched a nonprofit onlline magazine with that name that he descibes as "part magazine, part therapy session, part blueprint for a better world". He contributes articles along with a host of others including Brian Eno. This issue has a great story about Euclid!

See it HERE

Some say that no news is good news, but Byrne has always taken the path less travelled, and he's bringing the good news to all.