The 2020 Air Show This Weekend

Lots going on in the skies over Cleveland: a mosquito, a cardinal, a falling leaf, a bee, an emergency helicopter, the sun, a chckadee, somebody's nosey drone, beautiful white clouds, the color bue, the moon, a frisbee, a blue jay, a baseball, a large hawk, an American flag waving in the breeze, an eagle, millions of stars, a football, branches of majestic old trees, distant jet airplanes, red winged blackbirds, annoying flies, and a few renegade helium baloons. But no Blue Angels. Damned Covid!!