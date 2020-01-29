New "Let It Be" Movie Coming

Everything about "Let It Be" was screwy, both the album and the movie. The remixed "Let It Be- Naked" came out years ago and finally removed Phil Spector's grimy fingerprints from the project. Now the dreadful movie is getiing a fresh new look visually. In addition, the story may not be a depressing as the original movie made the sessions out to be.

The "Let It Be" album and movie were the bands' last releases, though they were recorded earlier than "Abbey Road", this may serve as a more fitting final chapter in an unprecedented career.