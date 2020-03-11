The Brothers Salute Allmans' 50th
Former members reunite, first time since 2014
March 11, 2020
The setlist looks like an Allman Brothers show, but the brothers are gone. That seems to make the name "The Brothers" a bit of a misnomer, but you gotta call them something.
Set 1
- Don't Want You No More
- It's Not My Cross to Bear
- Statesboro Blues
- Revival
- Trouble No More
- Don't Keep Me Wonderin'
- Black Hearted Woman
- Dreams
- Hot 'Lanta
- Come and Go Blues
- Soulshine
- Stand Back
- Jessica
Set 2
- Mountain Jam
- Blue Sky
- Desdemona
- Ain't Wastin' Time No More
- Every Hungry Woman
- Melissa
- In Memory of Elizabeth Reed
- No One to Run With
- One Way Out
Encore:
- Midnight Rider
- Whipping Post
As a one off show it seems like a fine way to honor the music, taking it any further would be close to exploitation