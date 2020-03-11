The Brothers Salute Allmans' 50th

The setlist looks like an Allman Brothers show, but the brothers are gone. That seems to make the name "The Brothers" a bit of a misnomer, but you gotta call them something.

Video of The Brothers Live From Madison Square Garden New York, NY 3/10/20

Set 1

Don't Want You No More

It's Not My Cross to Bear

Statesboro Blues

Revival

Trouble No More

Don't Keep Me Wonderin'

Black Hearted Woman

Dreams

Hot 'Lanta

Come and Go Blues

Soulshine

Stand Back

Jessica

Set 2

Mountain Jam

Blue Sky

Desdemona

Ain't Wastin' Time No More

Every Hungry Woman

Melissa

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

No One to Run With

One Way Out

Encore:

Midnight Rider

Whipping Post

As a one off show it seems like a fine way to honor the music, taking it any further would be close to exploitation