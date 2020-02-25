"Physical Graffiti" Song By Song

There's a story behind every song

February 25, 2020
Bill Louis
led zeppelin

Evening Standard / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

Talk about turning "leftovers" into a delicious banquet, that's what Led Zeppelin did 45 years ago in the making of the landmark double album "Physical Graffiti". Finishing songs that weren't ready for release on previous albums, and adding new tracks proved to be an unbeatable combination.

Full song by song breakdown HERE

If "Physical Graffiti" would have been a single album then "Coda" would have been at least a double album, making it a far better swan song for a remarkable band.

Tags: 
Led Zeppelin
physical graffiti

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes