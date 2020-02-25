"Physical Graffiti" Song By Song

Talk about turning "leftovers" into a delicious banquet, that's what Led Zeppelin did 45 years ago in the making of the landmark double album "Physical Graffiti". Finishing songs that weren't ready for release on previous albums, and adding new tracks proved to be an unbeatable combination.

If "Physical Graffiti" would have been a single album then "Coda" would have been at least a double album, making it a far better swan song for a remarkable band.