The Story Behind "Manic Mechanic"

How and why ZZ Top changed their sound

February 27, 2020
Bill Louis
billy gibbons

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Music

How did Billy Gibbons make his voice do that on Manic Mechanic? Three words. Phil Donahue Show. ZZ Top's singer was watching that native Clevelander's groundbreaking talk show one day and heard a distorted voice and blurred image that the show used protect the identity of a guest. Billy loved the effect but was baffled by what equiptment the show used to create it.

Full story HERE

Degeullo put the little ol' band from Texas on a path that would lead to the Eliminator era where they were better known for their videos than their music.

Tags: 
ZZ Top
Billy Gibbons
manic mechanic
deguello

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes