The Story Behind "Manic Mechanic"

How did Billy Gibbons make his voice do that on Manic Mechanic? Three words. Phil Donahue Show. ZZ Top's singer was watching that native Clevelander's groundbreaking talk show one day and heard a distorted voice and blurred image that the show used protect the identity of a guest. Billy loved the effect but was baffled by what equiptment the show used to create it.

Degeullo put the little ol' band from Texas on a path that would lead to the Eliminator era where they were better known for their videos than their music.