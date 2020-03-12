The Who Postpones, Yes Cancels

Those rock cruises are in for some rough waters. Yes cancelled their "Cruise to the Edge" along with a few land based concerts in response to safety concerns brought on by the Coronavirus. The Who opted to postpone their upcoming tour of England until later in the year. Hopefully.

The concern for their fans' health comes first, and at the age of the members of these bands makes touring in this day and age a very risky proposition.