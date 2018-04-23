Todd's Utopia Set List

Todd Rundgren was back on stage with Kasim Sultan and Willie Wilcox as Utopia was back in the spotight for the first ime in 32 years in America.

Original early member Ralph Schuckett was tabbed for keyboards, but illness forced him to step down, and his place was taken by Gil Assayas.Roger Powell, who played keys in the classic Utopia line up has been employed in the computer industry, and has suffered hearing loss, making him unavailable to tour. They're playing the Rocksino May 19th & 20th. Here's what they played...

“Utopia Theme”

“Ikon”

“Another Life”

“Freedom Fighters”

“Do Ya”

“The Wheel”

“Back on the Street”

“Something's Coming”

“Monument”

“Communion With the Sun”

“Last of the New Wave Riders”

“Road to Utopia”

“Play This Game”

“Swing to the Right”

“Trapped”

“Set Me Free”

“Love in Action”

“Hammer in My Heart”

“Princess of the Universe”

“I Will Wait”

“Rock Love”

“Love is the Answer”

“One World”

“Just One Victory”

And here's what it looked like.