Tom Petty Park Coming

October is Tom Petty's birth month and it's being celebrated. A park in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida is being renamed Tom Petty Park on October 20th, the day of his birth. He grew up one street away from the park, which used to be called Northeast Park. A whole weekend of events are planned.

Petty passed away in October also which makes the celebration part of remembering his life and not the sad end of it.

