More Petty Songs In The Vaults

Tom Petty's family assures fans they're not greedy, just tending to his legacy. The upcoming boxed set, "An American Treasure" is one of a few more releases that will give even more evidence of the talent that he brought to every project he took part in. Greed has nothing to do with it. In fact the whole process of evaluating the songs is an emotional experience.

Full story HERE

Sounds like this gives both the family and the fans some closure after losing Tom so quickly and unexpectedly.