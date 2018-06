10 years after rocking Blossom with Styx and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra Tommy Shaw did an intimate night with CYO at CSU. That 2016 show now can be yours on Blu-ray and CD as "Sing For The Day" gets released June 29th.

The 5.1 surround sound mix is amazing, but then so is the extra verse in "Crystal Ball" which he originally wrote, but wasn't included in the Styx song.