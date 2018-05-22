Top 10 12 String Guitar Songs
Compiled by Guitar World Magazine
May 22, 2018
Let the debates begin. Guitar World has rated the top 30 12 string guitar songs. Songs from all eras made the list. here are the top 10, sarting with #1..
Eagles – “Hotel California”
The Byrds – “Eight Miles High”
Led Zeppelin – “Over the Hills and Far Away”
Pink Floyd – “Wish You Were Here”
Stevie Ray Vaughan – “Rude Mood”
The Beatles – “Ticket to Ride”
The Byrds – “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)"
Tom Petty – “Free Fallin’”
Boston – “More Than a Feeling”
Ozzy Osbourne – “Mama, I’m Coming Home”
The rest are HERE
The 12 string is a heavy instrument that several players have blamed for causing back problems. But it's such a small price to pay for immortality!