Baseball Catcher Honors Neil Peart

Caleb Johnson drums like a Toronto legend

February 21, 2020
Bill Louis
When in Toronto drum like a Torontonian, even if you play baseball. That's what catcher Caleb Joseph of the Toronto Blue Jays was up to during what appears to be an unusually slow day in spring training. Clearly a big fan of the late Rush drummer, and former Toronto resident, Neil Peart.

You gotta love his team "Spirit"!

