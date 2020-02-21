Baseball Catcher Honors Neil Peart
Caleb Johnson drums like a Toronto legend
February 21, 2020
When in Toronto drum like a Torontonian, even if you play baseball. That's what catcher Caleb Joseph of the Toronto Blue Jays was up to during what appears to be an unusually slow day in spring training. Clearly a big fan of the late Rush drummer, and former Toronto resident, Neil Peart.
Neil Peart would be proud ❤️ @CamelBackstop x @RushTheBand pic.twitter.com/4VTqW8e2bb— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 20, 2020
@CamelBackstop with another flawless air drumming impersonation of Neil Peart from @rushtheband today at @BlueJays spring training #rush #neilpeart #geddylee #alexlifeson #calebjoseph #spiritoftheradio #toronto #torontobluejays #bluejays #mlb #springtraining #airdrumming pic.twitter.com/jhsOq4K7sx— Trent Bailey (@TheTrentBailey) February 19, 2020
You gotta love his team "Spirit"!