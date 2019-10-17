Toto: 40 And Done

Touring is a grind, not a party, at least not anymore for Toto. Being away from family so much and health concers are all reasons that guitarist Steve Lukather cites to say they're going to "call it a day" after this 40th anniversary tour. If they do return they'll have a different look.

Guys like Lukather have seen so many fellow musicians pass away recently that they become very aware that they're not going to be here forever, so they should make the best out of the time that remains.