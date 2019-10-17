Toto: 40 And Done

Rigors of the road has worn them down

October 17, 2019
Bill Louis
Steve Lukather

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Yamaha)

Music

Touring is a grind, not a party, at least not anymore for Toto. Being away from family so much and health concers are all reasons that guitarist Steve Lukather cites to say they're going to "call it a day" after this 40th anniversary tour. If they do return they'll have a different look.

Full story HERE

Guys like Lukather have seen so many fellow musicians pass away recently that they become very aware that they're not going to be here forever, so they should make the best out of the time that remains.

steve lukather
Toto

