TSO's Jeff Plate Talks With Bill Louis

He's in town with TSO December 30th

September 10, 2018
Bill Louis

JR Eaton

Categories: 
Features
Music

For the 20th straight year, Jeff Plate will be behind the drums as TSO comes to town December 30th. I talked with Jeff about those incredible shows and how he dealt with the passing of founder Paul O'Neil and what the future might hold.

Jeff gets to knock off two birds with one stone as the trip to town is not only a highlight for TSO, but it's a chance to visit the in-laws; his wife Cathy is a Cleveland native.

 

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Jason Plate Speaks With Bill Louis

Tags: 
tso
trans-siberian orchestra
jeff plate
Bill Louis