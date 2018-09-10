TSO's Jeff Plate Talks With Bill Louis

For the 20th straight year, Jeff Plate will be behind the drums as TSO comes to town December 30th. I talked with Jeff about those incredible shows and how he dealt with the passing of founder Paul O'Neil and what the future might hold.

Jeff gets to knock off two birds with one stone as the trip to town is not only a highlight for TSO, but it's a chance to visit the in-laws; his wife Cathy is a Cleveland native.