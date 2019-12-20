Joel Hoekstra Ready To Rock Cleveland With TSO

Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Joel Hoekstra joined me in the Classic Cafe this afternoon to chat about his 10 years in TSO, and his upcoming trip to Cleveland, bringing back the phenomenon that started it all, in the city that helped start it all.

You can listen to our chat above.

TSO will bring the all-new and reimagined production of Christmas Eve and Other Stories presented by Hallmark Channel to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with two spectacular shows on, Friday, December 27th at 3:00pm and 8:00pm.

You can get tickets here now.