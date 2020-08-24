TSO Cancels 2020 Tour

It won't be sounding a lot like Christmas as TSO announced the cancellation of the 2020 tour. Just like almost everything else in this wobbly year, the tradition of seeing the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will have to wait until next year (hopefully).

Full story HERE

The real tragedy here is the lack of the donation to the St. Augustine's Hunger Centers that this show generates. The $30,000 - $40,000 raised annually is essential for those fine folks to continue to help those in need. We must not turn our backs on them.