Trans-Siberian Orchestra Drummer Jeff Plate Talks TSO with Bill Louis

Jeff Plate has seen it all, from Savatage, to the TSO tours in the theaters, all the way to the spectacular arena presentation that is done today. He's been behind the drums for it all. I asked him about this years show, did a little reminiscing, and asked if he ever gets nervous working next to a raging fire.

Lots of musicians talk about loving Cleveland, well Jeff took it to the next level by marrying a Cleveland girl that he met at one of the early TSO shows here in town.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing back the phenomenon that started it all, in the city that helped start it all…the all-new and reimagined production of Christmas Eve and Other Stories! TSO comes back to Cleveland December 27th for 2 shows; 3pm and 8pm. Tickets are on sale September 13th at 10am.