TSO Winners Have A Great Time In Omaha

Amazing experience for WNCX grand prize winners

November 11, 2019
Bill Louis

Barry Gable/ Live Nation

Categories: 
Music

It's hard to have a better time in Nebraska, when TSO is throwing the party for the last rehearsal before hitting the road that is. On Saturday night winners Bill and Charlotte Soreo of Mentor got the deluxe treatment as they were treated to a behind the scenes look at how a TSO show comes together, along with a great dinner with the bands, a semi-private full length dress rehearsal, and a bag of swag to remember the night. As if it will be possible to forget it!

Picture of all the winners with TSO guitarist Chris Caffery

December 27th TSO will do the same show, a return of the ":Christmas Eve And Other Stories" album with narration and much more, but the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse seats will be filled. Win tickets at 9:25am, 1:25pm, 4:25pm, & 8:25pm, plus a chance at the grand prize, $5,000 in holiday spending cash. The contest goes on weekdays for the next 4 weeks (no contests on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and the 8:25pm contest moves to 7:25pm this Thursday due to Browns football).

Tags: 
Trans-Siberian Orchestra

