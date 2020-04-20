TV Reporter Accidentally Films Naked Husband During Report

It seems like common sense is lost in quarrantine, at least for a reporter in Sacramento, California.

Melinda Meza was doing an innocent story on how to cut your bangs from her bathroom. Her husband was showering at the time and was visible in a mirror in the background. As Don Henley sings "this is the end of the innocence."

See it here.

As you can tell the video was made "safe for work."

Just not for her work!