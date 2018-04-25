U2 App Enhances Concert

U2 is one of the few bands that encourages you to bring out your phones at their shows. They even have an app called the AR eXPERIENCE that somehow interacts with the stage show and claims to enhance your concert experience as it "augments your reality". Ok, thanks, but I usually leave what's left of my reality in the car before going into a show.

I may be a caveman, but it sounds like there's another reason for people to hold their phones in the air at a concert. People don't just go and see a show anymore, they're more interested in getting fresh content on their phones to share. Pity.