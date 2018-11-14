Is U2 "Going Away" for good?

Comment sparks speculation on their future

November 14, 2018
Bill Louis

Leave them wanting more is the old adage, but will there BE more U2? Bono wrapped up U2's most recent tour with the phrase "We're going away now" which could mean a lot of different things. Retirement ? Going on hiatus? Or just ready for some well deserved rest?

They haven't even done their first "farewell tour" yet, so I wouldn't read too much into it.

