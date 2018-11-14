Is U2 "Going Away" for good?

Leave them wanting more is the old adage, but will there BE more U2? Bono wrapped up U2's most recent tour with the phrase "We're going away now" which could mean a lot of different things. Retirement ? Going on hiatus? Or just ready for some well deserved rest?

Bono: "we've been on the road for quite some time, just going on 40 years, and this last 4 years have been really something very special for us. We're going away now..." #U2eiTour — U2gigs (@u2gigs) November 13, 2018

They haven't even done their first "farewell tour" yet, so I wouldn't read too much into it.