U2 Reinvents The Drink Cup

When you see U2 next time expect to pay a $3 deposit for your drink cup. Then you use that cup, the r.Cup, all night, and return it to get your deposit back. But that's not the weird part. They collect, clean, and sanitize them and send them to future concert destinations for reuse. Or you can just keep it as an affordable souvenir.

Full info HERE

Way too many moving parts to an idea that is as innovative as it will be proved cost prohibitive.