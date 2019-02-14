Anthony Back With Van Halen?

The Van Halen people called Michael Anthony about a reunion according to Sammy Hagar. The call happened 6 months ago and apparently went nowhere. Since then Anthony, the original bassist, has stated that there's no way he's going back to Van Halen. It may be due to his frustration with how this latest encounter was handled by the band.

Sammy gave his full blessing on a possible reunion, although it looks increasingly less possible as time goes by.