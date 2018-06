Most bands celebrate the anniversary of an album with a special boxed set. Van Halen isn't most bands. Eddie Van Halen's EVH line of guitars is issuing just 78 of these "Eruption" models in commemoration of the first Van Halen album released in 1978.

Eddie made the first guitar himself way back then because he says that there wasn't a guitar like it available on the market. Now there is!