Van Halen: The Song That Started The Bickering

Creative differences have to start somewhere, and in the case of Van Halen they began with the song "Dancing In The Streets" according to David Lee Roth. It was more about the overall direction of the band than the arrangement of one cover song, and after 4 albums it seemed inevitable that the egos of David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen could not fit in the same studio.

Roth remembers HERE

In the end all that David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen had in common was that their names were 3 words long.