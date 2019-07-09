Vince Neil Owes Lawyers $170K

His legal crew got $170,000, as Motley Crue's Vince Neil lost a lawsuit that claimed he was overbilled because of his "celebrity status". It all started with an case of alleged assault in 2016 against the singer that is still going on. The same lawyers are still working for Neil on that case.

Full story HERE

To be clear... the lawyers didn't charge him excessive amounts because he was a celebrity, his lawyers charged him excessive amounts, BECAUSE THEY CAN!