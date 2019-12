Who knew Clapton had a Hawkwind connection? It goes way back to a time that Slowhand had to borrow the guitar of Dave Brock, Hawkwinds' singer, guitarist, and lone original member. Clapton paid him back with an extra long guest appearance at a recent show in Guildford, England.

Video of Hawkwind + Eric Clapton - 'The Watcher' - G Live Guildford -25-11-2019.

Hawkwind is doing their 50th annivesary tour. That has to be some kind of record for space travel.