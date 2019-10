UFO has a big fan in Metallica's Kirk Hammett. This may be the last time that he could join them on stage due to this being UFO's farewell tour. Kirk saw a chance to supply the licks originated by one of his idols, Michael Shenker, and he grabbed it.

Video of Kirk Hammett Performing with UFO at Avalon Hollywood.

With Shenker in and out of UFO 3 times it's a good thing Kirk admires his guitar work and not his longevity with the band.